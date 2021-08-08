Great to see Zola 7 is in high spirits

Great to see that Zola 7, real name Bonginkosi Dlamini is in high spirits and enjoying life, but Shwa was disturbed while watching him joke about his own death.

So, can people please stop killing celebrities.

And Zola, please do Shwa a favour, please wear a mask, social distance and sanitise.

By the way, the video with presenter Zola Hashatsi was not shot in 2018. Covivi is a serious threat now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonginkosi Zola Dlamini (@jamazola7)

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi