Shwashwi: Good to have Queen B back

My fabulous self attended the swanky Real Housewives of Nigeria private screening at the Summer Place. This is one event I can’t fault when it comes to dress code. People respected the theme.

Of course, all eyes were on Queen B. To be honest, I was delighted to see Bonang. She made me realize how much the entertainment industry has been boring without her and her never-ending dramas.

Queen B made sure all her VIPs went home with a bottle of House of BNG but wait a minute, did Bonang bring her entire staff to work a night shift dishing out House of BNG? Cosatu, can you look into this?

B was in the same room as her enemy and former intern social media guru, Phil Mphela, sleek in a black and white suit. Love the new hairdo. Also got to see Babalwa Mneno. She still got the looks, don’t care who says otherwise.

It was interesting to see LaConco, who looked like a corrupt rural development MEC going to the Zondo commission for accepting bribes to get braai pack tenders.

There is something in House of BNG. I have never made so many bad decisions in one night. Now I believe that Bonang was involved in creating this drink, it has those ntakunyisa vibes.

Can we create a monument for Durban Gogo? This girl is good, she can do no wrong in my eyes.

Mafikizolo gave us a great performance, taking us back in time.

Langa Mavuso was the best-dressed male. He looked like a Tom Ford model.

