Drama kings: DJ Speedsta and Cassper Nyovest, what’s the beef?

Johannesburg – This week, Shwashwi focuses on the good, the bad and the ugly of celebville.

Take a look at the ugly:

Watching DJ Speedsta calling rapper Cassper Nyovest weak, and daring people to tell him because he has known him for a long time, was so ugly to watch.

What’s the beef, dudes?

Of course, Cassper responded by saying that he was the greatest human being who ever graced this earth.

Talk about drama kings!

• It was disturbing to see a video being circulated of late Killer Kau saying he was not scared of death, that his only worry was that he would be stuck in a coffin while people were drinking.

Where is ubuntu, guys?

• South Africans are crowdfunding to pay two Olympians’ bonuses for their medals after mixed messages were sent about the athletes’ rewards.

Why it is that when leadership is needed, it is nowhere to be found?

