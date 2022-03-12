Downs shade huffing and puffing Soweto ‘giants’

Mamelodi Sundowns have reduced the Soweto derby to a circus. Who wasted their time and watched the Soweto “giants” huff and puff their way to 90 minutes? Only

liars and die-hard fans still rate the so-called classico.

Shwa would only watch the match if the likes of Keagan Dolly or Thembinkosi Lorch played in their undies… mmmmmmmm.

Askies Natasha Thahane, I’m not about to make a move on your man.

Talking about Lorch, it seems Maphorisa and Kabza put a spell on him since releasing a song named after him – no sooner had the song lost its luster did he start playing nonsense.

Shwa would have loved to see Vincent Pule back on the field of play – he is such a handsome man who dresses well. He should teach Katsande a thing or two about fashion.

Kaizer Jr might have the looks and the accent but truth be told, MaMkhize and Motsepe’s deep pockets are what the young Motaung and his peers at Pirates wish they had. The log table doesn’t lie.

