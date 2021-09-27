Did Rami Chuene tie the knot this weekend?

Johannesburg- Rami Chuene seems to have tied the knot this past long weekend.

Rami took to social media and shared a snap of herself in a sizzling wedding gown carrying a red bouquet of roses.

“I also attended a wedding this past long weekend,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rami Chuene (@ramichuene)

Messages from her fans and colleagues have been pouring in and probably why we believe she did indeed tie the knot over the long weekend.

According to tweets from people on social media, it is believed that she tied the knot in an intimate wedding celebration.

It was soooooo hard keeping this in. Congratulations again Ramz, love looks beautiful on you. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) September 27, 2021

Congratulations Rami! So fucking happy for you!!! — Loyiso MacDonald (@loyisomacdonald) September 27, 2021

Congratulations Ramza!! 🎉💐you deserve all the happiness, peace and love. May your union be blessed 🙏🏽 — KatlegoDanke (@KatlegoDanke) September 27, 2021

Rami did tease on her Twitter account about going to a wedding over the long weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rami Chuene (@ramichuene)

We were warned about such things happening over the long weekend of people saying they are going home, but only to find they are going to get married.

We never expected this from Rami, we don’t even know she was in a relationship, but we’re happy she found love again.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi