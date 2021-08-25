REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Shwashwi

Debt to settle: Did Keabetswe “KB” Motsilanyane ever pay the sangoma that helped her win an award?

By Ashley Lechman
Keabetswe “KB” Motsilanyane. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg – This week Shwa was left with lots of bills to pay and got me reflecting on the time South Africa’s celebs forgot to pay their debts.

Check out some of the times that came to mind below: 

Who can forget when a certain sangoma from Pretoria claimed that singer and actress Keabetswe “KB” Motsilanyane owed her money after helping the singer win a South African Music Award.

Shwa wonders if the debt has been settled.

 

Still on outstanding payments, remember that sangoma from Togo who claimed that Khanyi Mbau owed him cash?

Imagine owing a sangoma.

 

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

