Dawn of a new era: Two former Miss SA’s announced their ceremonies

Johannesburg- Two former Miss SA’s – Liesl Laurie and Tamaryn Green – announced their ceremonies after the fact on social media.

Laurie married medical doctor Musa Mthombeni in August.

Laurie, who is also a Jacaranda FM radio presenter, said they had each invited 15 family members to their white wedding held in Pretoria.

Green, who is also a medical doctor, celebrated with the love of her life, businessman Ze Nxumalo, at their Umembeso – a Zulu traditional ceremony that is part of the lobola negotiations.

In June, she announced on her Instagram account that her beau had paid to have her hand in marriage.

However, it was her enchantingly beautiful blue dress that became the topic of conversation as an upcoming fashion designer Bayanda Khathini accused the designer of Green’s dress, Sello Medupe, of copying his design.

