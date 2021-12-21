REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Dawn of a new era: Two former Miss SA’s announced their ceremonies

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Dr Tamaryn Green and Ze Nxumalo// Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- Two former Miss SA’s – Liesl Laurie and Tamaryn Green – announced their ceremonies after the fact on social media.

Laurie married medical doctor Musa Mthombeni in August.

Laurie, who is also a Jacaranda FM radio presenter, said they had each invited 15 family members to their white wedding held in Pretoria.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni (@liesllaurie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni (@liesllaurie)

Green, who is also a medical doctor, celebrated with the love of her life, businessman Ze Nxumalo, at their Umembeso – a Zulu traditional ceremony that is part of the lobola negotiations.

In June, she announced on her Instagram account that her beau had paid to have her hand in marriage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Tamaryn Green (@tamaryngreen)

However, it was her enchantingly beautiful blue dress that became the topic of conversation as an upcoming fashion designer Bayanda Khathini accused the designer of Green’s dress, Sello Medupe, of copying his design.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Tamaryn Green (@tamaryngreen)

 For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes