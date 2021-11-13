VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Cyber bullying is really the pits

By Sunday World
Thuli Phongolo

Johannesburg – Cyber bullying is really the pits.

First Makhadzi for her dark thighs, now Thuli Pongolo who is being mocked with tasteless memes and accused of dating all the male DJs she works with.

The audacity!

Who asks these questions when male DJs trying to make it in the game hang around female stars?

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes