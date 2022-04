To all those on missions to render emergency relief and undertaking search and rescue operations in KwaZulu-Natal after the devastating floods, you are all charmzas.

The operations come after the government declared a nation-wide state of disaster after more than 450 people died and searches still continue for missing people swept away by rivers and mudslides.

We salute those on missions aimed at helping those affected and most significantly to rebuild their homes and give them renewed hope.

