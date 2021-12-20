REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Charmza of the year: Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies

By Sunday World
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies wins the first ever CAF Women’s Champions League after beating Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the Final. / CAF Twitter

Johannesburg – At a time when South African football followers were still coming to grips with the booting out of Bafana Bafana in the second last leg of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers under a cloud of biased refereeing and the failed Safa appeal, the Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies team lifted our spirits.

The Mzansi victorious ladies returned triumphant from the inaugural CAF Champions League final to congratulations from President Cyril Ramaphosa after their epoch performance in Egypt last month.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes