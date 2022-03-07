Charmza of the week: Trevor Noah takes the cup

South African comedian Trevor Noah has called out alleged double standards in the media coverage of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

On his talk show, The Daily Show, he shared clips of reporters reporting on how Ukraine was not a “developing nation or third world country”. Noah lashed out at the reporters for being startled by the violence unfolding in a “relatively civilised” and “relatively European” country. He said the reports insinuated that war or conflict is only expected in Africa and the Middle East, not in Europe.

