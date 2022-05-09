E-edition
Charmza: Long distance marathon runner Mmatshepo Seoka

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Mmatshepo Seoka.

After being hit by a car while jogging in November last year, Mmatshepo Seoka’s hope of becoming a top long-distance marathon runner appeared dashed.

But the resilient 25-year-old Pretoria-based road running enthusiast is back on her feet again. She completed the longest race she ever ran, the Wally Hayward 42km marathon on the workers’ holiday on Monday.

Seoka also runs a non-governmental organization donating health kits to children and has written a book titled, Your Transformation Summons, tackling mental health issues and child abandonment, as she was also rejected by her father.

