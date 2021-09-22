Celebrity 101: Time to tell celebs they are not gods

Johannesburg- Since some celebrities think they are demi-gods.

It’s time to remind them they are not.

Your life, like your launches, is of public interest if you want fame. It’s a package.

You are not superhuman, just lucky.

You will have your ups and downs and money won’t cure them.

You will become irrelevant.

Your skills are limited, so be kind to everyone.

You are amazing, so milk it while you can.

Don’t look down on people and bore them about your newfound wealth because you think you are irreplaceable.

Don’t worry, you will be left alone when you are no longer on high rotation.

When you bang or break doors, trust me the public will be interested.

Celebrity is a job, so don’t insult people who want a picture because you should be grateful you are working.

Stay at home if you feel harassed –and sunglasses don’t work.

Remember who made you famous.

Education is important.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi