Johannesburg – Can the SABC please give Robert Marawa his job back.

You know it’s going to affect your advertising and audience, so stop with your parties and think about TV licence payers.

Also, Uyanda Mbuli, why are you firing folk by SMS?

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi