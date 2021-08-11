NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
Can the SABC please give Robert Marawa his job back

By Ashley Lechman
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 13: Robert Marawa South African Multi Award winning sports caster and founder of Marawa TV visit AMG Lounge at Mercedez Benz on February 13, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – Can the SABC please give Robert Marawa his job back.

You know it’s going to affect your advertising and audience, so stop with your parties and think about TV licence payers.

Also, Uyanda Mbuli, why are you firing folk by SMS?

 

