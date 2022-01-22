REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Can our soccer players take their careers more seriously this year

By Sunday World
Soccer Ball generic image.
Soccer Ball generic image.

Johannesburg- Can our soccer players take their careers more seriously this year instead of chasing hot girls, Gucci and VrrrrrPas?

And while at it, can you take classes on how to save cash while you are still hot because your careers are short-lived.

We’re tired donating for funerals.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes