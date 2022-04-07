E-edition
Shwashwi

Bridgerton: best dressed A-listers

By Sunday World
Connie Ferguson// Image: Instagram

In Shwa’s book there are aspirant celebrities and there are A-lister celebs. And if you were not invited to the Bridgerton Affair ball, then accept you have not yet arrived.

The highly anticipated event, held at Inanda Club, saw a mixture of celebrated actors, social media influencers, industry groupies, media personalities and fashion designers gather.

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi did not disappoint; to say she was the best dressed would be an understatement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi)

 Connie Ferguson embodied perfection. She understood the theme thanks to designer Palesa Mokubung, who was fabulous herself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson)

