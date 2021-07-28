Bongani Khumalo still nursing a broken hear after Ayanda Thabethe

Johannesburg – Bongani Khumalo, are you still nursing a broken heart after Ayanda Thabethe left you?

Ayanda can you please share your moving on skills?

Hey, you don’t have the time to nurse a broken heart – you and JLo!

And congrats, Ayanda on your holiday home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ayandathabethe_

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi