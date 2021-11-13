VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

Ayanda Thabethe must be thankful for silicon

By Sunday World
Ayanda Thabethe. Image: Instagram.
Ayanda Thabethe. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg- We are grateful for the invention of silicon – and Shwa is sure Ayanda Thabethe is even more thankful.

Every opportunity she gets to show us her new bosom – she seizes.

Who poses in the kitchen with panties and a bra?

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @ayandathabethe_

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @ayandathabethe_

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @ayandathabethe_

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes