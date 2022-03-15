Rachel Reloaded returns with a new hip-hop sound

Rapper Rachel Sehlodi Zengele is back and ready to unleash new music.

Zengele, better known as Rachel Reloaded, recently took a break to focus on her pregnancy. She is currently working on a single with Gemini Major and well-known rapper Nadia Nakai.

She shared: “Besides the new music that I am working on, I am also working on releasing my music video’s from my album Mercy.”

The album was released in 2021. One of the tracks, Bad Thing, is getting positive feedback from listeners and is doing well. The 27-year-old Diepsloot-based rapper infuses both international and kasi sounds to create her unique sound.

Speaking to Sunday World, Rachel Reloaded shared that her passion for music started at a very young age as a poet. She took her talent seriously in high school.

“My passion for music started early, I was part of a music group in my community,” she shared, adding that she wanted to show people that through hard work, it is possible to reach one’s dreams in the entertainment industry.

The rapper believes she is different because of the confidence and passion that she brings out in the game. “I make sure that I write my own songs, every word. I am very hands-on with my work.”

