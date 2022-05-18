KashCPT a poster boy for Cape Town’s new wave of hip-hop

KashCPT, real name Kelsey Minaar, is gradually becoming the poster boy for Cape Town’s new wave of hip-hop.

The 22-year-old rapper, who entered the music scene at the age of 17, has released his fire mixtape Cape Town Radio 2. The talented artist represents the city through his music and visuals. He is also inspiring young artists in and around Mzansi.

“I started making music at the age of 17 and I wish to break the boundaries sonically and reach international success without compromising my sound and musical ethics,” he shared. “My peers, who are also rappers, are ensuring that the city has some form of representation countrywide by making music that resonates with the zeitgeist.”

KashCPT, who is a regular performer at Nighshow, which is devoted to new-age hip-hop, featured on Flame’s debut album CandyMan’s hottest song Late Nights.

He has also performed at many pop-up events in collaboration with brands such as Grade Africa and Ohk Ohk.

“I am part of a creative team named ‘Never Broke‘ that is involved in hosting and throwing events, creative direction, songwriting, production and management, shooting, directing and editing visuals. We also do deejaying and the team has a range of merchandise,” he said.

