DJ Obakeng Mohlampe on mission to groom future music stars

Rising star DJ Obakeng Mohlampe is not only a mesmerizing DJ, but a budding actor who featured in Ufelani on Moja Love. The 24-year-old’s goal is to help create young stars through music workshops in Alexandra and other townships.

He started out as a house music DJ in 2010, a move he said steered him into being recognised because of the unique beats that he plays.

Some of the other highlights of his short career also include performing at the South African Music Performers Rights Association’s events. He has also worked with vocalists such as Celimpilo, the producer of Mafikizolo’s album, and Mishka, who featured on Shimza’s single African Woman.

The Alexandra-born DJ said he was inspired to become a DJ because he was fascinated by the equipment. “I easily got attached within a couple of days, ended up teaching myself how to mix at some point, but eventually had a mixing mentor called Harry Solomon,” he said.

He said watching DJ Shimza’s videos also motivated him.

In the next two years, Mohlampe would love to see himself living a much better life. He said being raised by a single mother who has shown support and taught him to be independent has paid off.

“I’m really excited to take on more managerial responsibilities in the next few years and potentially even take the lead on some projects that I haven’t done before,” he said.

The young DJ added that he wants to empower other youngsters through workshops he had already started in Alexandra.

“I want to go beyond Alexandra and help empower young children who are underprivileged but are interested in music in order to keep them out of trouble.”

Mohlampe said because he was afforded the same opportunity as a youngster, he hopes to make a difference, and plans to secure bigger venues to conduct the workshops.

