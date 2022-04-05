Cnow used his music career as a safe space

Clemond Maimela(Cnow)has always loved music but he stumbled upon his music career as a safe space for a very difficult time in his life.

Cnow was born in Phalaborwa Limpopo and moved o Gauteng around the tender age of four. He had produced a beat one day and was caught mumbling a few words to it by his Aunt of all people.

“My aunt encouraged me to record the song and release it, i didn’t think much of it but I knew I loved being on the mic and after its release,it hit over 10K sound cloud streams.”

His drive to tell his stories is what motivates him most, Cnow said he is very private but the truth about him can be found in some of his music.

The rising star wants the music to tell a story and if there’s a story to tell he will sing his lungs out.

“I want to be on the world stage just like every other artist but want to build a cult following and pioneer my own sound. I would love to be mentioned along niche artists like Kaytranada, Tems, Soulection, Syd ,etc.”

His proudest moments were when he was awarded the 2020 award for best new comer at the 012 awards and most importantly when he’s family acknowledged his passion.

“I really wanted to get out of my shell wand with my latest EP that I have released , Avukeni which means “hello” in my mother tongue, I am introducing myself to the audience.”

His biggest biggest challenge that he has faced so far was fitting in a music industry that’s dominated by Amapiano and Hip hop, both of which are beautiful genres. He shared that it is a little harder to grow in popularity as someone with more of a niche market like R&B and Afro Pop.

