Butholezwe Ntini’s afro-soul music talks to love and heartbreak

Zimbabwe-born rising star Butholezwe Ntini is a vibrant and ferociously talented afro-fusion artist based in Johannesburg.

Ntini’s first afro-soul single Ngikonile, released in May 2019, was warmly received by many listeners across radio stations. The single speaks of the charm and dexterity displayed by African men when they ask for forgiveness from their partners.

His love for music, born out of the serenading voices at his local church music groups and congregants, blossomed at a young age. This stirred within him a longing to be a musician, and in 2010, he co-founded an acapella band with his childhood friends.

Two years later, the group took part in a talent search competition in the country, Starbrite Talent Search. Unfortunately due to financial constraints, the group was eliminated in the top-40 stage of the competition.

That prompted Ntini to start working on a single titled uThando Lwentombi Emnyama.

“The single was a well-articulated diary chronicling the love of a typical African woman, how she invests all her heart when she loves and stops at nothing to protect the love she shares with her partner,” he shared.

Ntini’s music delicately addresses a whole spectrum of love, from happy unions to depression, including heartbreaks and everything in between. It is a sweet and sour affair that aims to celebrate the good times and comfort during the bad times.

“My music is inspired by greats like Ringo Madlingozi, Ntando, Vusi Nova, and Oliver Mtukudzi, to mention a few.”

Ntini is currently signed under Ziiki Media and is working on his upcoming EP titled uMvuzo, scheduled for release later in the year. Today, he will release a brand-new single titled Sithembile featuring Beyond Vocal.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author