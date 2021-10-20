Zuma to lay criminal charges against Adv Billy Downer

Johannesburg – On Thursday, 21 October 2021, the Jacob G Zuma Foundation will be briefing the media outside the South African Police Service station in Pietermaritzburg.

Former President Jacob Zuma will be laying criminal charges against Advocate Billy Downer for his admitted conduct in breach of sections 41(6) and 41(7) of the NPA Act, the foundation has announced.

Jacob G Zuma Foundation Spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi said the charges are a result of ” admitted irregularities as were tabled in court on September 22″.

As indicated in court on 22/09/21, H.E Prez Zuma will be laying criminal charges against Adv Billy Downer SC for his admitted conduct which is in breach of sections 41(6) read with 41(7) of the NPA Act.

The media is invited to a briefing outside SAPS in PMB on 21/10/21 at 13h00. pic.twitter.com/cn5FSw7KIf — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) October 20, 2021

URGENT MEDIA BRIEFING – JG Zuma Foundation

21 October 2021 at 13h00.

Venue: Outside SAPS in Pietermaritzburg.

Details of the briefing are as laid out in the JG Zuma Foundation Tweet below.

Enquiries: Mzwanele Manyi 082 582 4918 https://t.co/kivG9wld3I — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) October 20, 2021

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu