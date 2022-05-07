Urgent court interdict lodged against participation of certain ANC EC branches in Provincial Conference

A group of ANC members from Dr WB Rubusana Region have lodged an urgent court interdict against the participation of certain branches from the region in the Eastern Cape provincial conference.

The group is led by Ondela Sokomani who previously lodged a successful court interdict against Dr WB Rubusana Regional Conference last month.

This follows earlier refusal to enter conference hall by delegates that are supporting one of the contestants Babalo Madikizela, claiming that the hall is infiltrated by supporters of Provincial Premier and PTT Convener Oscar Mabuyane that are not legitimate delegates.

Some of the delegates sang songs outside until the intervention of Madikizela and NEC deployee Ronald Lamola.

Eventually they came inside but the hall was too full for everyone. Some delegates have been outside the venue as the proceedings continue inside.

The conference has been mugged by countless disputes over the legitimacy of certain party branches and delegates from those branches.

Branches that were disqualified were given until 12:00 midday to reconvene and elect delegates that will be added to the conference.

It is not clear at this stage how the conference will run.

