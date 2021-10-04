Too early for Mabuza to raise his hand – Phosa

Johannesburg- Former ANC treasurer-general Mathews Phosa has cautioned Deputy President David Mabuza against throwing his hat in the ring ahead of the governing party’s 2022 national elective conference, saying it is too early to do so.

Phosa was reacting to Mabuza’s remarks that he would stand for re-election as ANC deputy president should he be nominated.

Mabuza made the comment while answering questions from journalists during a door-to-door local government elections campaign in Mamelodi near Pretoria on Thursday.

On Saturday, Phosa insisted that many things still needed to happen before nominations for the ANC’s top six positions could be considered.

“It’s way too early. He [Mabuza] knows that there’s still a long way to go. ANC members will ask, what race? There is still a policy conference to deal with before we can speak of an elective conference,” said Phosa.

The seasoned politician and businessman said Mabuza was probably taken by surprise when journalists asked him about his position at the elective conference.

“Comrades are afraid to raise a hand because they know that if you raise a hand too early, they shoot it down. But he knows that he doesn’t have Mpumalanga, and without Mpumalanga province, there’s nothing he can do. He knows Eastern Cape won’t nominate him, he also knows KwaZulu-Natal won’t nominate him. It’s too early.”

Seen as adversaries, Phosa and Mabuza have a long history of rivalry and bad blood. Both men have previously fought legal battles and accused each other of plotting the other’s.

