Tension still high in Okhahlamba after failed bid to oust mayor

Emotions continue to run high in the Okhahlamba local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal following a failed bid to oust mayor Vikizitha Mlotshwa in a vote of no confidence.

A meeting on Tuesday, convened to debate a motion of no confidence in the mayor, descended into chaos when councillors clashed, resulting in the motion being adjourned.

Mlotshwa is accused of allegedly trying to solicit R1.4-million from a service provider, an allegation that he disputes.

Michael Buthelezi, DA caucus leader in the council, explained: “This motion was prompted by a leak from the administration that revealed that a pre-payment was sought for a planned Human Rights Day celebration, even before the delivery of goods.

“This would have been highly irregular and in contravention of the MFMA [Municipal Finance Management Act].”

Buthelezi said the party would escalate the matter to cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

Mlotshwa is the leader of African People’s Movement (Apemo), a party formed leading up to the 2021 municipal elections. Apemo claimed six seats and joined forces with the ANC which won eight council seats during the elections to co-govern the council.

The drama on Tuesday unfolded when two councillors were dismissed on the spot for trying to vote with the DA and IFP. The fired councillors’ replacements were then sworn in immediately.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author