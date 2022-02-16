Sitole pours cold water over plot to dethrone Cele

Johannesburg – National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has refuted allegations that he was part of a plot to remove Police Minister Bheki Cele from office.

During the debate of the State of the Nation Address on Monday, Cele told a joint sitting of parliament that a plot was allegedly hatched to have him removed from his position when Sitole and EFF leader Julius Malema met on December 10 2020.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sitole’s office said the commissioner is appalled by the allegations that he was part of a plot.

Sitole admitted to have held a meeting with Malema and the head of the protection and security services, but said it was conducted at the request of Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale. He added that the only matter discussed during the meeting were alleged threats against the leader of the EFF.

“The national commissioner confirms that he met with Julius Malema, a meeting which was initiated by the ministry of police, and the meeting was held specifically at the behest of the Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Charlie Mathale. The deputy minister requested General Sitole to meet with Malema to address potential threats against the EFF leader,” reads the statement.

Sitole added that he believed Cele had known about the meeting as it was facilitated by his deputy.

“The national commissioner is amazed by the fact that his name and image are being tarnished for political reasons. He decided to issue this statement of clarity since his name is mentioned in parliament, and it’s important for such an institution to know and understand the facts.”

