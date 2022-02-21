Scopa advised to keep funding probe active

Parliament’s watchdog on finance – the Standing Committee on Public Finances (Scopa) – has been advised to continue with its probe into how state funds were misused to fund internal ANC presidential campaigns in 2017.

Scopa was advised to call former ministers and directors-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) for its investigation into how public funds were used to prop up campaigns of some ANC leaders.

The committee was also urged to invite the auditor-general to explain the difficulties experienced when perusing the financial books of the spy outfit, which is said to be a site of years of looting for political activities, in the interim.

Scopa received the guidance when the committee was considering President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to its questions on allegations of siphoning of SSA funds for ANC campaigns.

The committee held a “tense” meeting – according to one its members – on Wednesday during which the ANC used its majority to block attempts to compel Ramaphosa to avail himself to account before parliament.

Ramaphosa’s responses came after the committee wrote to him following a complaint in December lodged by ANC MP Mervyn Dirks, who submitted an

audio clip in which the president said he would rather take the fall than expose how taxpayers’ money was used to sponsor internal ANC leadership campaigns.

In his response, Ramaphosa sidestepped specific questions last week, saying that he did not have direct information about how the funds were re-directed from the government to individual campaigns of some ANC leaders.

However, chief parliamentary legal adviser Zuraya Adhikarie told Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa that the committee should, in terms of its mandate, continue with the probe into the SSA despite Ramaphosa’s answers.

“Whilst the president’s response does not provide any concrete evidence of the alleged misuse of public funds for party political purposes (except by reference to the proceedings of the Zondo Commission) there appears to be sufficient information in the public domain in respect of the SSA that would warrant a further consideration by Scopa.”

The list of those who may be invited or summoned to help Scopa in its investigation includes former state security ministers Siyabonga Cwele, Bongani Bongo, David Mahlobo, and Ayanda Dlodlo, and former director-general Arthur Fraser and Loyiso Jafta.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s close ally, Thulani Dlomo, who was head of counterintelligence at the time, should also be called in, it was suggested.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author