Ramaphosa, Pandor clash over Ukraine policy

Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor is on a collision course with President Cyril Ramaphosa after her pronouncement on the war in Ukraine, as fears deepen that the move will cause a diplomatic fallout between Russia and South Africa.

Sunday World understands Ramaphosa was unhappy with Pandor’s announcement that Russian forces should withdraw from Ukraine.

It has emerged that during his visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday, Ramaphosa was briefed by Pandor that she would release a statement on the war in Ukraine.

The Presidency had assumed Pandor would share the contents of the statement, only to be shocked when she called for Russian President Vladimir

Putin to withdraw his troops from Ukraine.

Pandor had initially affirmed that the country’s approach would be to encourage dialogue between the two parties, which has been at the heart of South Africa’s foreign policy when it comes to conflicts.

“The president was caught by surprise. The president is not happy. Naledi is costing us,” a source in diplomatic circles said.

On Tuesday, Pandor said South Africa was calling for the easing of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, encouraging “all the parties to strengthen all diplomatic efforts to avoid an escalation of tensions, and work towards an inclusive, sustainable and peaceful solution based on cooperation and dialogue”.

But on Thursday she changed the country’s stance, saying “South Africa calls on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine in line with the United Nations (UN) Charter.”

After the statement’s release, one of Ramaphosa’s advisors, Bejani Chauke, took to social media to differ with Pandor as her statement had caused serious concerns in the Presidency.

Ramaphosa had to use the meeting of the inaugural intergovernmental national litigation forum to do damage control on Friday. He called for mediation in Ukraine, saying anything is possible through negotiations – a reaffirmation of the country’s initial position of calling for

dialogue.

It has come to light that the Russians were up in arms over South Africa’s position on the matter. Sunday World understands a delegation of Russian leaders was scheduled to meet one of Ramaphosa’s aides today.

Meanwhile, hopelessness and anguish best sums up the state of mind of about 6 000 Ukrainians living in South Africa.

They are engulfed by fear that what they used to call home in their native land has been reduced to rubble as Russia’s deadly invasion rages on.

Dzvinka Chakur, chairperson of the Ukrainian Association of South Africa, describes the past few days as heart-wrenching, saying the organisation has been inun-

dated with calls from desperate Ukrainians wanting to know whether the families they left behind are safe.

“This is a full-scale war, and the situation is severe. Our families have been displaced as homes are being bombed.

Some have lost their lives and some are about to lose their lives. The impact will be a massive humanitarian crisis, which will be inherited by generations to come,” Chakur said.

“We are receiving calls from those who are displaced asking for food donations,” she said.

She relayed the horror of having to watch visuals of the attacks on TV and keeping tabs on their loved ones, praying their lives are spared.

She said the world did not yet understand what was at the centre of their conflict with Russia, saying theirs was about key principles. “These are principles of sovereignty and the principle of respect for human rights.”

Chakur said Ukrainians in South Africa wanted the government to allow their family members to be reunited with them without having to apply for visas. “We understand that the South African embassy in Ukraine is currently not functioning, so they can’t apply for visas,” she said.

Another Ukrainian living in South Africa, Galyna Kovalenko, said she was devastated to hear Russian forces had destroyed her family home.

“My mother and my two sisters were able to escape unharmed and managed to flee to Slovakia. What I would like is to unite with them in a peaceful place like South Africa.”

Putin defied the UN’s call to desist from starting what could be a potential world war and launched a sweeping invasion of the eastern European country.

The conflict was triggered by the two countries not seeing eye-to-eye on the status of Crimea and parts of the Donbas, which are internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

