REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Ramaphosa declares 1 November a holiday to allow South Africans to vote

By Nompilo Zulu

Johannesburg  – President Cyril Ramaphosa has proclaimed 1 November 2021 a public holiday.

This is to facilitate the ease of access to the polls for the local government elections.

The president urges registered voters to take advantage of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right by voting.

The president also reminded voters that they will only be able to cast their vote at the balloting locations where they are registered.

Also read: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announces local elections date

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.