Ramaphosa declares 1 November a holiday to allow South Africans to vote

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has proclaimed 1 November 2021 a public holiday.

This is to facilitate the ease of access to the polls for the local government elections.

The president urges registered voters to take advantage of the public holiday to exercise their democratic right by voting.

The president also reminded voters that they will only be able to cast their vote at the balloting locations where they are registered.

Nompilo Zulu