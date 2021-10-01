President Cyril Ramaphosa Launches Vooma Vaccination weekend

Johannesburg- President Cyril Ramaphosa is launching the Vooma vaccination weekend in Katlehong this morning.

The President will be leading the start of the Vooma vaccination weekend.

This campaign is aimed at encouraging South African’s to get vaccinated.

Ramaphosa will be meeting up with religious and traditional leaders who will play an important role in encouraging residents of South Africa to go out there and get vaccinated.

President Ramaphosa appealed to the traditional leaders to encourage citizens to get the jab as the vaccination rate in the Katlehong area as “very low”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa urging traditional and religious leaders to assist in the drive to get many South Africans vaccinated during #VoomaVaccinationWeekend#SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/i63CwaL0Od — Chriselda 'Babes We Ndaba' Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) October 1, 2021

“I expect [all leaders] to campaign hard throughout this weekend to get as many people as possible to vaccinate. Coronavirus has devastated our economy, many people have lost their jobs. But the government has been there to support our people,” he said.

During the Presidents address last night when he moved the country back to level 1 he spoke about vaccines.

“Since we launched our national vaccination drive, it has been gathering pace. To date we have administered over 17 million vaccine doses. Over 8.6 million people are fully vaccinated, which is more than one-fifth of the adult population,” Ramaphosa said.

“We know that the older you are, the greater the risk that you will get severely ill with COVID-19 or that you will need to be hospitalized. We also know that the risk of death from COVID-19 is higher among the elderly than younger people,” Ramaphosa said as he encouraged the public to vaccinate against the virus.

“To reach our goal we need to administer an additional 16 million vaccine doses this year, which amounts to around 250,000 first dose vaccinations every single workday of every week until mid-December,” Ramaphosa further said.

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma