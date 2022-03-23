Parties give thumbs down to adjusted Covid-19 regulations

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Tuesday night was nothing but an “unnecessary desire” to appear on TV, said the EFF in response to adjusted Covid-19 regulations, stating that the national state of disaster has long lost its rationality.

Society, according to the EFF, has long moved on with life and abandoned the president’s “ego-brushing pronouncements”.

“His anti-African restrictions on funerals have been ignored as our people mourn freely before and after they bury their loved ones in whichever way they see fit,” said Sinawo Thambo, the spokesperson for the EFF.

Thambo, who said the EFF will not adhere to the adjusted Covid-19 regulations, reiterated the party’s call for government to fully open up the sports and entertainment sectors.

The DA, on the other hand, said the adjusted level 1 regulations do not constitute the end of the national state of disaster, noting that the changes still hold back the country from full economic recovery.

In a statement, DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said: “The changes to the state of disaster rules announced by the president do not go far enough, and continue to hold the country back from a full recovery.

“Despite some welcome changes, the persisting rules will harm jobs and increase poverty while providing no benefit at all.”

Gwarube affirmed that the party will ensure all restrictions are scrapped, saying the official opposition will only support the continuation of the social relief of distress grant.

“The DA will take whatever action is necessary to ensure that every last restriction in terms of the state of disaster is overturned, and to fight any attempt to make these permanent via regulations in the National Health Act or elsewhere.”

The government is expected to end the national state of disaster on April 15.

