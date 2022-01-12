REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

NPA promises ‘harsh prosecution’ against those implicated in Zondo report

By Thomas Lethoba
29052019 Top prosecutor Hermione Cronje lead a new investigating unit in the NPA. PICTURE ELIZABETH SEJAKE RAPPORT

Johannesburg – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has vowed it will not let sleeping dogs lie for all those implicated in the Zondo commission report.

In a joint statement released by the NPA and Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI), both legal agencies said without fear of favour or prejudice, rule of law will prove its posture against all forms of criminal elements in state capture.

The released first tranche of the report last week, recommended consideration for prosecutions, and this was a call for the NPA to act swiftly.

“The NPA and DPCI  are systematically reviewing the Commission’s findings and recommendations, with a view to investigating and building cases for criminal prosecution against those who broke the law, be they from the public or private sectors,” read a statement.

“This will include, where appropriate, the freezing and forfeiture of the proceeds of crimes. It’s however important to note the differences between the evidence presented before a commission of enquiry and evidence required to meet the standard of proof for prosecutions.

A statement further read: “In the case of the latter, criminal investigations will be conducted so that evidence can be presented in criminal matters, in accordance with the South African law of evidence.”

Both state prosecution agencies said they are committed to end impunity for high-level corruption and other crimes in the country.

“South Africans deserve to see justice being done for heinous crimes that have undermined our country’s development prospects, that have disproportionately affected the poor and the vulnerable, and ruined the lives and dreams of many people,” the statement further entailed.

Also read: Prosecution reveals Zandile Christmas Mafe diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia

Advocate Dali Mpofu joins Zandile Mafe’s legal team

Zandile Mafe charged with terrorism

Family and friends of Zandile Mafe are shocked and still in disbelief

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click he

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes