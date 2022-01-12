NPA promises ‘harsh prosecution’ against those implicated in Zondo report

Johannesburg – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has vowed it will not let sleeping dogs lie for all those implicated in the Zondo commission report.

In a joint statement released by the NPA and Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI), both legal agencies said without fear of favour or prejudice, rule of law will prove its posture against all forms of criminal elements in state capture.

The released first tranche of the report last week, recommended consideration for prosecutions, and this was a call for the NPA to act swiftly.

“The NPA and DPCI are systematically reviewing the Commission’s findings and recommendations, with a view to investigating and building cases for criminal prosecution against those who broke the law, be they from the public or private sectors,” read a statement.

“This will include, where appropriate, the freezing and forfeiture of the proceeds of crimes. It’s however important to note the differences between the evidence presented before a commission of enquiry and evidence required to meet the standard of proof for prosecutions.

A statement further read: “In the case of the latter, criminal investigations will be conducted so that evidence can be presented in criminal matters, in accordance with the South African law of evidence.”

Both state prosecution agencies said they are committed to end impunity for high-level corruption and other crimes in the country.

“South Africans deserve to see justice being done for heinous crimes that have undermined our country’s development prospects, that have disproportionately affected the poor and the vulnerable, and ruined the lives and dreams of many people,” the statement further entailed.

Also read: Prosecution reveals Zandile Christmas Mafe diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia

Advocate Dali Mpofu joins Zandile Mafe’s legal team

Zandile Mafe charged with terrorism

Family and friends of Zandile Mafe are shocked and still in disbelief

Author