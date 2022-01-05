Mzwanele Manyi says state capture report findings are ‘absolute rubbish’

REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
By Nompilo Zulu
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 30: The New Age and ANN7 proprietor Mzwanele Manyi during the announcement on the shareholding of his company Lodidox on August 30, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. During the live television broadcast, Manyi revealed that he was the sole shareholder in Lodidox – the shelf company he bought. (Photo by Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy)

Johannesburg – The release of the findings on the state’s longest-running inquiry has caused a stir for some political heavyweights in South Africa.

Former Government Communications Information System (GCIS) CEO and Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, was labelled as an ‘enabler’ of state capture during his tenure as GCIS CEO when he splashed millions of rands worth of advertising to the Gupta Owned newspaper, The New Age (TNA).

Manyi has denied these allegations and referred to the findings as ‘absolute rubbish’ after the report was handed over on Tuesday.

He explained that he was not involved when various heads of communication of various departments who all reported to the GCIS made final decisions about their advertising spend of their department.

“GCIS only negotiated for bulk discounts… we do not decide where money should be spent, so to say that I enabled, is rubbish, it is absolute rubbish,” Manyi explained thereby defending himself.

Part one of the inquiry’s report released on Tuesday night also named the Jacob Zuma Foundation in potential money-laundering activities with money being moved between it and then SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni’s business associates and son, Thalente.

“The Commission has not put even an ounce of evidence to corroborate its outlandish statements about me. My real crime is that I am the spokesperson of the most hated man, H.E President Zuma,” Manyi said in a voice note sent over Whatsapp that Sunday World is in possession of.

