Mzwanele Manyi says state capture report findings are ‘absolute rubbish’

Johannesburg – The release of the findings on the state’s longest-running inquiry has caused a stir for some political heavyweights in South Africa.

Former Government Communications Information System (GCIS) CEO and Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, was labelled as an ‘enabler’ of state capture during his tenure as GCIS CEO when he splashed millions of rands worth of advertising to the Gupta Owned newspaper, The New Age (TNA).

Manyi has denied these allegations and referred to the findings as ‘absolute rubbish’ after the report was handed over on Tuesday.

He explained that he was not involved when various heads of communication of various departments who all reported to the GCIS made final decisions about their advertising spend of their department.

“GCIS only negotiated for bulk discounts… we do not decide where money should be spent, so to say that I enabled, is rubbish, it is absolute rubbish,” Manyi explained thereby defending himself.

Part one of the inquiry’s report released on Tuesday night also named the Jacob Zuma Foundation in potential money-laundering activities with money being moved between it and then SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni’s business associates and son, Thalente.

“The Commission has not put even an ounce of evidence to corroborate its outlandish statements about me. My real crime is that I am the spokesperson of the most hated man, H.E President Zuma,” Manyi said in a voice note sent over Whatsapp that Sunday World is in possession of.

The various DG's or Heads of Communications of various departments who all were/are not directly or indirectly reporting to GCIS DG, made FINAL DECISIONS on the adspent of their departments without my involvement.

But Zondo Report says I enabled.

Zondo Report is talking RUBBISH. pic.twitter.com/rzb8OxNbDd — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) January 4, 2022

The burden of evidence is upon those who accuse others. I believe him because this is all a circus. — Sweet_T (@Tsietsi_Mohale) January 4, 2022

U deny being the Guptas facilitator, noted , do you also deny being their Chief Drummer 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/gEJbX0Eglm — MosothoFela (@MosothoFela) January 5, 2022

GCIS was just a conveyor belt. Decisions were made by departments.

GCIS on its own had no programme of its own to advertise. — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) January 4, 2022

Busy day for you😆 3 days ago you were demanding the release of the report😆 You won't have enough time to speak for the JG Foundation, you gotta speak for yourself now😆 — Donaldson Dladla (@castlenqaba) January 5, 2022

