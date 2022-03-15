Dali Mpofu wants justice for Amathole councillor Nanziwe Rhulashe

Advocate Dali Mpofu is taking on Amathole District Municipality head-on over the humiliation and pain suffered by councillor Nanziwe Rhulashe when she was dragged across the floor at the municipal offices kicking and screaming in an incident that was captured on a video that went viral on social media.

Sunday World has seen a letter of demand written on behalf of Rhulashe by GM Attorneys and Conveyance to Amathole District Municipality mayor Nceba Ndikinda, in which Mpofu is cited as the senior counsel for Rhulashe. In the letter, Rhulashe demands that Amathole accept liability for the incident and pay her R20-million in compensation for the trauma, physical and emotional damage she sustained.

In a previous interview with Sunday World, Rhulashe said she was never on any medication before the incident. She has, however, started taking medication every day and is undergoing counselling. She has also left her home due to security concerns after several shots were fired into her bedroom.

Amathole head of security Phele Phithi and four male security guards were arrested and charged for assault and malicious damage to property.

They were later released on R500 bail each and their case has been postponed to May 4 for further investigation.

Rhulashe is demanding reimbursement for all the expenses she incurred. She is also demanding that the municipality provide her with personal security until she has been declared safe by the police.

Rhulashe had also demanded that municipal manager Thandekile Mnyimba and director of strategic planning and management Akhona Tinta be suspended until investigations into the incident are completed.

She said Tinta was instrumental in her humiliation after the two clashed about who has the right to chair meetings of strategic planning and management, of which Rhulashe is portfolio head.

Amathole has been given until April 10 to make an undertaking or face civil litigation in the high court.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author