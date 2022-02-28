Malema back in East London court for firearm discharge case

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected back in the East London regional court today on charges related to discharging a firearm in public.

Malema was caught on camera firing an assault rifle at his party’s fifth birthday celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018. In the video that went viral on social media at the time, the EFF leader can be seen allegedly discharging a rifle into the air before handing it over to Adraan Snyman, a member of his security team.

Malema and Snyman last appeared in court in August 2021, however, the case was postponed because the prosecutor had contracted the Covid-19 virus.

While Snyman faces one count of contravening the Firearms Controls Act, the EFF commander-in-chief is accused of discharging an illegal firearm in public and unlawful possession of ammunition. He also faces three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

This is a developing story

