Look: South Africans saddened by the death of Archbishop Tutu

Johannesburg – South Africa has suffered another great loss in 2021, following the announcement of the death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his profound sadness, South Africans also took to social media to share their messages of condolences.

“We share this moment of deep loss with Mam Leah Tutu, the Archbishop’s soulmate and source of strength and insight, who has made a monumental contribution in her own right to our freedom and to the development of our democracy. We pray that Archbishop Tutu’s soul will rest in peace but that his spirit will stand sentry over the future of our nation,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Take a look at how some people reacted to Tutu’s death on Twitter below:

RIP Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90. A magnificently charismatic & heroic figure who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his relentless campaign against Apartheid in South Africa. Love his quote: ‘If you want peace, you don't talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies.’ pic.twitter.com/7t7OVhU71Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 26, 2021

Desmond Tutu R.I.P but we will never forget what you did to mama Winnie pic.twitter.com/bAXIyace3z — 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐤𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫 🇿 (@Rakgadi_EM) December 26, 2021

You have ran your race with utmost excellence! Thank you #ArchbishopDesmondTutu.We bow our heads in your honour!RIP Desmond Tutu pic.twitter.com/sx5X2LRerH — phumla williams (@mirriamp) December 26, 2021

We will never forget what Desmond Tutu did to Mama Winnie.

Begging her to apologise as if she was responsible for Apartheid pic.twitter.com/gzVw2cHIg1 — Truthteller (@Truthte83602973) December 26, 2021

We must never forget what Desmond Tutu did to Mme Winnie Mandela @ the TRC. — Name cannot be blank (@sthebeworldwide) December 26, 2021

Heaven’s new resident with a sparkling laugh is Earth’s loss. Thank you for the laughter, the mercy and the justice. RIP Desmond Tutu, bishop, prophet and peacemaker. pic.twitter.com/gc9iAiPflr — Charlie Bell 🏳️‍🌈 (@charliebelllive) December 26, 2021

RIP Archbishop Desmond Tutu. https://t.co/eByBg7Dtfz — Dr Siouxsie Wiles (@SiouxsieW) December 26, 2021

Archbishop Desmond Tutu has passed away. This is the most devastating news to wake up to 🙏🙏 MHSRIP and thank you for all you do for us as a nation Arch 🕊🕊 — Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) December 26, 2021

The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa. pic.twitter.com/vjzFb3QrNZ — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 26, 2021

RIP “The Arch” – Archbishop Desmond Tutu – one of the most precious, positive, principled, lovable and inspiring people ever to have lived among us. — Gareth Cliff (@GarethCliff) December 26, 2021

Exceedingly heartsore to note the passing of Arch Bishop Desmond Tutu. He was one of the best among us. He brought light to darkness and lightness to heaviness. Heartfelt condolences to Mam Leah, the family, friends and staff. May his unconquerable soul #RIP #RIPDesmondTuTu pic.twitter.com/iCzsdefOvG — Prof Thuli Madonsela #SocialJustice (@ThuliMadonsela3) December 26, 2021

What a life of lessons in life, joy 🤩, wisdom, solidarity, truth and nation-making from the ashes of apartheid. The angels form a guard of honour and so do we. The Archbishop Desmond Tutu has passed away. pic.twitter.com/vITUAooyNe — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) December 26, 2021

“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.” Thank you for giving us hope, for being that light for so many years. Your legacy will live on. Rest in peace Archbishop Desmond Tutu 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xlRiAMWVRP — ActionSA (@Action4SA) December 26, 2021

We are saddened by the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to Mam Leah, family and friends. From all at SASCOC and Team SA — Team South Africa (@TeamSA2020) December 26, 2021

RIP Desmond Tutu. He came to talk to us at college, and remembered when he was a teenager in Johannesburg seeing Fr Trevor Huddleston (another alumnus) raise his hat to his mother, the first time had seen a white man treat a black woman as an equal. Stayed with him all his life. pic.twitter.com/2Ch3PPLpvb — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) December 26, 2021

The news of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu is very sad. A giant has fallen. We thank God for his life- a purposeful life, truly lived in the service of humanity. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to all people world-over who were touched by his life and ministry. pic.twitter.com/LFec89r7Oy — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 26, 2021

