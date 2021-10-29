Local Government Elections: This is what the youth has to say

Johannesburg – With the Local Government Elections just days away which will see millions of people taking to the polls to elect their local leaders, Sunday World spoke to a range of young people to find out their thoughts on government and if they will be taking part in the elections.

In January 2019, the IEC launched a campaign titled ‘X-se’, the campaign was aimed at encouraging young people and first-time voters to register and have their voices heard.

Nevertheless, young voter registrations continued to decline -taking into consideration, factors like the Covid-19 pandemic alongside its regulations.

Out of a total of 26,228,975 people already registered to vote as of October 2021, only 101,946 were females and 78,147 males from the 18 – 19 age category registered to vote for the 2021 Local Government Elections (LGE).

Under the 20 – 29 age band, only 2,408,273 females and 2,013,808 males have registered.

Young voter apathy: 18-19 age group

While most people in this age group that Sunday World spoke to, they stated that they would like to vote, others are adamant that it is not necessary.

Amongst these, is Tshegofasto Mashobeng. She said, “It is useless to vote”.

Mashobeng feels that their votes will only make “the rich -richer”.

She further added that she would love for the country to have a female president, that way things might change for the better.”

Hope in the 20-29 age group

EFFSC UNIZULU Branch Secretary Khethukuthula Nsibande (23) said he believes in the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) because it fights for economic freedom and is invested in the youth, “we are the future”.

“For the past 27 years we have been led by people who are hungry for power and they want to feed themselves and their families. In 27 years of freedom, there is no change, no economic freedom, EFF is the key to handing us all that we need as blacks and South Africa as a whole,” he said.

Nsibanda further said that they have had a lot of cases of crime for both on and off-campus students and are well represented by “Sikioto” Nkalanga councillor of ward 34.

He mentioned that it is for this reason that they need to retain the youth in office.

“Mr. Nkalanga as a former student knows all those things and he fought for them, with him as a Councilor, he knows exactly what we’re facing, that has to come to an end. Off-campus security enforcements and working hand in hand with the university to fight crime against Students,” he explained.

Nsibanda is positive about the EFF and its investment in the youth, he also believes that the elections are important to enforce change.

“Elections give us an opportunity to voice our concerns by voting capable leaders who will be our voice. People were out in numbers registering to vote on this upcoming Local government elections and I hope people will vote wisely,” he concluded.

On the other hand, Prince Ndwandwe (20) is one of the many young people in South Africa who are uncertain about voting.

Ndwandwe lives in the Ehlazeni hostel in Tembisa – a township situated in Gauteng.

He said he is uncertain about voting as he does not really know much about politics. He added that the hostel is led by an Alpha-male, who mediates for them.

“It is not a tyranny”, he declared adamantly.

Ndwandwe mentioned that politicians are not allowed in the area, “akungeni ngisho amaphoyisa” meaning the police are also not allowed.

Although Ndwandwe is not vastly informed about politics, he knows and believes in Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

He speaks highly of the IFP saying it has been good to his people in KwaZulu-Natal.

Furthermore, Ndwandwe confirmed that he registered to vote and is currently spending the rest of the month of October weighing his options.

However, Ndwandwe said if he does not see any changes to the areas surrounding Ehlazeni during the campaigning period ahead of the elections, he will not vote for any party.

The IFP is a given, he says he will vote IFP if he sees the party on the ballot paper, no questions asked.

Contrary, 23-year-old Esihle Mlonyeni knows exactly which party she will vote for, “I will vote for DA”.

Mlonyeni resides in Kagiso, a township situated in Krugersdorp west of Johannesburg in Gauteng.

It will be the first time Mlonyeni partakes in the polls.

She said she will definitely vote because it is about time the country dethroned the governing party, the African National Congress (ANC).

Mlonyeni voiced her opinions clearly stating that the ANC is not “developing the country”.

On duty at a clinic in Cosmo City Johannesburg, Mlonyeni sat beside her colleague, Paris Mojalefa Madumo (28).

Madumo resides in Chiawelo, in Soweto south of Johannesburg, Gauteng.

He declared the ANC competent and hopes it will still reign and dominate all parts of Soweto. He said he believes in the ANC, ” I would never vote for any other party”.

Madumo revealed that their community sometimes experiences intermittent power cuts.

However, they cannot report the issue as almost half of the community illegally bridged their electricity.

“We endure and hope for a miracle”, he added.

Mlonyeni and Maduma were serving their last day as security part-timers at the clinic, situated at a Multipurpose center in Cosmo city.

Although they believe in and trust opposing parties, they both believe that voting gives them a voice that needs to be heard. They say their contribution will enforce change.

The duo is hoping that their selective parties will create more job opportunities.

While Mlonyeni has been job-hunting for the past three years, Madumo has been searching for six months now.

Mlonyeni dreams of being a nurse and is hoping that the DA will also assist her with funding so she can further her studies.

On the other hand, Madumo is already living the dream, he does, however, wish for permanent employment.

They share sentiments of hate towards the Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF), as they both believe the EFF is a good party with a good leader, however, Madumo, said, “They will only look after the elderly people, we are expected to work for ourselves. No financial aid will be given to the unemployed.”

“Many people are not qualified for any profession and would struggle to maintain themselves if the ANC is not in power”, he concluded.

To read more political news and views from this week’s newspaper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu