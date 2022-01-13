REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Listen: ANC Councillors scramble to clean up sewage spillage ahead of Malema’s visit

By Thomas Lethoba
CIC Julius Malema during the organisational redesign plenary presentation on day 3 of the EFF NPA. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Johannesburg – The African National Congress (ANC) councillors in Mangaung Bloemfontein are scrambling as they are conspiring to clean up a massive sewage spillage, as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema visits the capital city of the Free State today.

In a leaked audio clip, an ANC official can be heard saying: “I am urgently looking for one of the councillors in Ward 1, we are trying to come up with a measure to fix ailing issues in this ward, please help me to find the responsible councillor at this particular ward.”

Listen to the audio below: 

The EFF is conducting an inspection of sites that have suffered severe sewage spillages in Mangaung.

The red berets said this forms part of the intensive program to expose the lack of service delivery in our communities.

“The ANC is doing nothing about the ailing infrastructure in Mangaung, I am going to expose the rot of sewer spillage, in which our residents are facing in their homes,” said Malema.

“Mangaung municipality is doing nothing about this matter, our children die due to this matter, and they blame Covid-19, the least I can do is to expose the rot,” said Malema.

Malema said the sewerage system that is used is old, and the ANC has failed in its capacity to restructure the sewer system.

Watch Malema speak about the issue below: 

 

The national data analysis has shown that millions of people across South Africa face the health, economic and recreational effects of wastewater pollution caused by nationwide sewage treatment.

