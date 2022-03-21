Limpopo ANCYL leadership race on

Preparations for the ANC Youth League’s (ANCYL’s) Limpopo elective conference, which is envisaged to be held next month, are at an advanced stage following the party’s special congress preparatory committee meetings.

ANCYL provincial task team coordinator Tony Rachoene, who is also known to be an ally of Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha, presided over a special meeting on Tuesday, which began preparations for the coming regional and provincial congresses. Rachoene, who is from the Peter Mokaba region, is expected to be elected provincial chairperson.

Speaking to Sunday World, he said he has a good relationship with Ba-Phalaborwa local municipality speaker, Oliva Mabunda, who leads the league’s Norman Mashabane region and who has been touted as the next ANCYL provincial secretary.

“I put it to you that Limpopo ANCYL was the first province and the only province to receive all recommendations and adopt all branch credentials within the stipulated time frame,” Rachoene said. “We are finalising conference discussion documents. The public and structures of the ANCYL will soon be alerted to the documents.”

The ANCYL task team coordinator said the meeting adopted road maps for the provincial congress and five regional congresses and agreed on the dates on which congresses will be convened.

“We are ready to hold a provincial conference next month without any distractions because our members are disciplined.

“They have an interest in rebuilding the ANCYL without focusing on their personal interests.

“It must further be noted that the regions of Peter Mokaba, Sekhukhune and Norman Mashabane have concluded their membership audits, and have therefore been given the go-ahead to host their regional conferences.”

Rachoene said the ANCYL in Limpopo would not engage in public spats.

Earlier, ANC Peter Mokaba regional chairperson John Mpe posted a video in which he said Mathabatha’s supporters should not entertain his detractors like Pule Shayi, the regional chairperson of Norman Mashabane region who is also touted to challenge Mathabatha’s quest for a third term.

