News

Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi resigns from DA with immediate effect

By Ngwako Malatji

Johannesburg – The Former Midvaal Mayor and Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Gauteng Premier candidate for 2024 Bongani Baloyi has resigned from the party with immediate effect.

In letter written to the official party’s head honcho today, Baloyi said he was leaving the party, but did not state the rationale behind his shocking departure from the organisation.

The resignation letter read as follows: “I trust that my email finds you well. This email is to inform you of my decision to terminate my membership with the party effective from today 20 December 2021. This has not been an easy decision.

I will forever be grateful to the party for all the  support and opportunities afforded to me, Asibonge, Bongani Baloyi,” he added.

Speaking to Sunday World, Baloyi confirmed that he had resigned from the party.

He said he was leaving the party because he has achieved everything he wanted to in the party.

He did not disclose his future endeavours .

“You will know everything you want to know in February next year,” he said.

Some of the black leaders who have left the party include Action SA leader and former Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, former Members of Parliament Mmusi Maimane, and Phumzile Van Damme.

