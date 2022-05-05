Fiery political activist Mandisa Mashego a woman for all seasons

Mandisa Mashego describes herself as a feminist, an opponent of patriarchy, and a politician.

A woman with many talents, Mashego says being black and female has been the motivation for her to keep pushing no matter the circumstances. “At the heart of feminism and patriarchy lie the ostensibly permanent state of dispossession engulfing the lives of black women, particularly the growing distance from land and the economic dispossession that accompanies this distance,” she shares.

“Our dependency on men for access to both political and economic power worries me. The impact this will have on posterity and women, who will need to live in this world long after we have died, is a reasonable cause for concern, coupled with our move towards individualistic lifestyles in pursuit of personal gain and profit.

“I am driven by the perpetual pursuit of self-love, self-acceptance, self-preservation, a sense of grounding, and healthy assertiveness. Moreover, the concept of womanism intrigues me greatly, as it pertains to the true freedom that every black woman should endeavor to achieve both for personal advancement, as well as the necessary collective contribution to our societal economic development and to secure our own prosperity.”

Growing up, Mashego says she drew inspiration from her paternal grandmother for her unimaginable sense of love, indigenous knowledge, and commitment to the community, saying her grandmother had to work emasimini [in the fields] to put food on the table while she successively raised her on the tilling fields.

“This taught me intrinsic lessons in self-sufficiency and self-reliance. Many women in my surroundings and community often reach out to me for support, guidance, and advice in a variety of contexts – from private to professional and career insights.”

Like many, Mashego is not perfect. She had her first child at a young age while simultaneously co-nurturing her younger siblings in an attempt to assist their mother after her father had left them.

This, however, did not hinder her from becoming the woman she believed she would become. “I started working during school holidays from the age of about 16 years. Additionally, being South African, black and female has meant that I had to confront various forms of violence more times than I care to count.

“As I grew into my teens and beyond, I started admiring the work of many other feminists like Zola Budd, as we knew her, Tina Turner, Madonna, Brenda Fassie, Maya Angelou, Winnie Mandela, who was broadly loved for her strength and fortitude plus relentless spirit of defiance, and later professor Wangari Maathai, who remains my all-time hero.”

In a long list, she also mentioned slave abolitionist movement warrior Harriet Tubman and many African woman warriors such as Queen Nzinga of Ndongo in Angola, Queen Candace of Ethiopia, and Queen Yaa Asantewaa of Ghana.

Mashego, who had a passion for public relations, graduated with a Public Relations Management Btech Cum Laude from the Durban University of Technology. Among other skills certificates, she possesses a national diploma via the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa and Governance at Wits University.

“I was unaware that I am going into politics. I am a die-hard activist who pursues the slightest odour of injustice in any sphere of my life and that of others proximal to me. I have a protective character and believe in the relentless pursuit of equality among human beings. I have a lot of love for nature and believe that we should all be engaged in caring for the environment,” she adds.

Besides being a politician, Mashego has dedicated 17 years of her life to the brand, communications, and strategic marketing sector. A jack of all trades, Mashego also makes her own skin products from the comfort of her home.

She explains: “I am pursuing the recycling space because I believe there is loads of potential in the new economies that are environmentally sensitive. Writing is something I also pursued and wish to find time to publish.”

As busy as she seemingly is, she says she enjoys cooking “hearty and wholesome” meals during her spare time. “I love reading plus exploring new topics by doing my own independent research on any pertinent issues impacting my life and that of my community. Whenever I can, I bake too.”

