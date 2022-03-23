EFF readies for court battle in support of government’s donation to Cuba

EFF is set to join the opposition of the final review of the application in the matter relating to the R50-million donation to Cuba, Sinawo Thambo, EFF spokesperson, said on Wednesday.

“We do this to directly oppose the attempt by racists to set aside the decision to donate money to Cuba in order to stifle aid to our compatriots,” said Thambo.

This after AfriForum was on Tuesday granted an urgent interdict to block the government’s attempt to donate money to the Cubans.

“The notoriously compromised Gauteng High Court has prematurely succumbed to baseless and misinformed arguments by the racist lobby group, known as AfriForum, which has catagorised an intervention into the economic woes of a committed partner in a liberation struggle as wasteful expenditure.

“It is a verifiable fact of history that the people of Cuba have made the ultimate sacrifices for the liberation of Africa from the clutches of colonialism.”

Thambo lauded the people of Cuba for their continuous support in the liberation struggle, saying Cuba has made a global impact on propagating humanitarianism and supporting “nations who have been deliberately underdeveloped and conquered by the West”.

“It is Cuba that has sent doctors and medical aid all across the world whilst being under the massive pressure of sanctions and trade embargoes for its socialist economic policies.

“At the Battle of Cuito Canavale in Angola, it was Cuban detachments who assisted in the historic war that decisively undermined the influence of colonial and apartheid forces in southern Africa. It was due to Cuban military aid that the first steps towards liberation were made in the region.”

Thambo added that Cuba is suffering the consequences due to its alignment with the independence of Africa through sanctions.

He added: “We must never abandon them [Cubans], they need our assistance the most. There is no amount of money that can account for the sacrifice the Cubans made towards our freedom.

“We must never betray what this great nation has done by allowing racists who have no concern about African life in South Africa to tell us that the relations with our brothers and sisters in revolution amount to wasteful expenditure.”

Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, said on Wednesday her department will return to court in 20 days to challenge the interdict.

She said: “And we want to make it clear that the African Renaissance Fund does not provide money to any beneficiary. We provide humanitarian aid, be it food, medical supplies, or other forms of support, no money is provided and the funds lie within the budget of the Department of International Relations and cooperation and no other department.

“Nevertheless, we are preparing to return to court.”

