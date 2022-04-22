David Maynier replaces Schäfer as new Western Cape education MEC

Western Cape premier Alan Winde on Friday appointed David Maynier to replace Debbie Schäfer as the province’s education MEC after Schäfer resigned on Thursday.

Maynier, the Western Cape MEC for finance and economic development since 2019, previously served as the DA’s shadow minister of defence and military veterans in 2009. He later moved on to serve as the opposition party’s shadow minister of finance in 2015.

He will officially resume his duties as the next provincial MEC for education when Schäfer leaves the office on May 15.

Schäfer said in a statement on Thursday that she had accepted a job offer in the legal sector in the UK, where her family is based.

Noting her resignation, Winde said: “I will announce changes to my provincial cabinet following the process of careful deliberation over the last few weeks. We are determined to use this moment to make the changes we need to move forward.”

Winde also announced that Tertuis Simmers, the current MEC for human settlements, has been appointed the new provincial minister of infrastructure.

“In line with my commitments in Sopa [State of the Province Address], I will immediately appoint Tertuis Simmers as the provincial minister of infrastructure. This will happen ahead of the establishment of the department of infrastructure, expected to be in place by the start of the next financial year.

“It will consist of the department of human settlements and components of the department of transport and public works, including our road programmes and our public works portfolio,” said Winde.

Daylin Mitchell is the new provincial minister of mobility.

“Similarly, this will be done ahead of the new department of mobility being established, ensuring that we already take the first bold steps toward tackling the challenge of a failing transport system that hurts our economy, undermines our safety, and which prevents the realisation of the dignity our residents deserve.”

Also assuming office on May 15 is Mireille Wenger, who will occupy the position of provincial minister of finance and economic opportunities, taking over from Maynier.

“As we now move forward with new energy and expertise, it is important that we never forget the values of the Western Cape government. They must guide everything we do. I repeat them again as our commitment to you, the people of this province.

“We must be caring, competent, and accountable. We must innovate, and be responsive to the needs of our people. We must treat those around us with respect, and we must always act with integrity so that we deliver the government that each resident in the Western Cape deserves.”

