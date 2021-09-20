Candidate nomination closes on Tuesday

Johannesburg – Political parties and independent candidates intending to contest the Local Government Elections have until tomorrow to submit their nominations and prescribed election deposits.

In terms of the election timetable, the cut-off date is Tuesday, 21 September 2021 at 17h00.

Prescribed election deposits, which are also due tomorrow, are as follows:

R3 500 in respect of an election in a metropolitan municipality.

R2 000 in respect of an election in a local municipality with wards.

R1 000 (one thousand rand) in respect of an election in a district municipality and

R1 000 in respect of an election in a single ward for independent candidates and political parties not contesting for proportional representation (PR) election in that municipality.

Only registered political parties may contest elections of municipal councils by way of party lists.

“Failure to make payment for election deposits, to submit a party list, candidate names or sufficient supporters on 21 September 2021 by 17h00 will result in automatic disqualification of the party or independent candidate affected.

“A party or candidate, who does not comply with the submission of candidates or payment of deposits, will not have an opportunity to remedy the defect.

“The Commission will refund to a party any deposit paid if the party is allocated at least a seat or receives 10% of the total number of votes cast in the municipal council it is contesting,” the Electoral Commission said in a statement.

Parties and independent candidates may submit their documents online at www.elections.org.za or visit a designated local office of the Commission during office hours.

The list of the designated offices is available on the website.

The Electoral Commission will have until Friday to notify parties of any candidates appearing on multiple party lists.

The affected parties will have until 25 September 2021 to decide whether to remove such candidate and order their lists.

The final list of candidates will be certified and published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021.

The elections will be held on 1 November 2021.

– SAnews.gov.za

Sunday World

