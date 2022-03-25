Busi Radebe favoured to replace Makhosi Khoza in eThekwini

ActionSA’s provincial executive committee in KwaZulu-Natal has recommended party spokesperson Busi Radebe to plug the gap left open by Makhosi Khoza in the eThekwini council.

Radebe’s nomination stems from a committee meeting held on Tuesday following Khoza’s dismissal on Monday.

In a statement, ActionSA KZN chairperson Musa Kubheka said Radebe’s name was subsequently submitted to the office of the speaker.

Kubheka explained: “As a consequence of the termination of the membership of Dr Makhosi Khoza from ActionSA, a vacancy has arisen in the eThekwini council where she served previously.”

Following a series of public outbursts in January, the party said it had instituted a disciplinary inquiry into the conduct of Khoza.

The charges that Khoza faced included bringing the party into disrepute, deliberately acting in a way that negatively impacted the party, and acting in a manner that caused disunity in the party.

A disciplinary panel was convened which was chaired by advocate Gill Benson, a former acting judge in the high court, and prosecuted by ActionSA Western Cape provincial chairperson Vytjie Mentor.

The panel later said the ethics and disciplinary committee was unanimous in finding Khoza guilty on all charges and recommended that her membership be terminated.

Kubheka said: “Busi served as the provincial spokesperson for ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal where she excelled and, in this time, she demonstrated a deep passion and commitment for the service delivery needs of the residents of eThekwini.

“ActionSA is confident that Busi will be an excellent councillor who will serve the residents of eThekwini with distinction. We have full confidence in her ability to represent the party within the eThekwini council.”

