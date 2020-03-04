Boy eats humble pie

Mamabolo forced to apologize to Malema

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has been forced by court to apologize to EFF leader Julius Malema for accusing the leader of the red berets of abusing his wife, Mantoa.

The High Court in Polokwane ruled that Mambolo’s statement was defamatory and unlawful.

The court ordered that he apologised and pay the legal fees of both parties.

Mamabolo was forced to utter the following words in his apology: “I would like to offer my sincere and unreserved apology to Mr and Mrs Malema for the unfortunate comments I made during the State of Address on 12 February 2020. I repeated these harmful comments in the media and on the occasion of the debate of the State of the Nation Address on 18 February 2020.”

“It was indeed uncalled for. No one should falsely accuse, or even joke, about gender based violence.”

“I understand that this put not only you in harm, but also your children. I apologise a d commit to never repeat these comments anywhere again.”

The court also ordered Mamabolo to put his apology on social media, especially his Facebook account within 24 hours and also send it to Sowetan newspaper.

The court ruling comes after Mamabolo issued a half-hearted apology to the Malemas, blaming information he received from people who are said to be close to Mantoa.

By George Matlala