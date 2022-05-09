Bongani Baloyi assumes new role as ActionSA leader in Gauteng

Former Midvaal mayor and ActionSA member Bongani Baloyi has replaced John Moodey as the party’s leader in Gauteng.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said on Sunday that Moodey would now serve as the party’s national director of operations, taking over from Funzi Ngobeni, adding that the appointments are essential for the party’s 2024 general elections campaign.

“These appointments form part of ActionSA’s key structural alignment to deliver on the strategy for the 2024 national and provincial elections. Arising from our results achieved in 2021, ActionSA’s senate has focused on the imperative of capacitating the organisation for the massive expansion planned,” said Mashaba.

Moodey served as the party’s Gauteng provincial chairperson since 2020 after the party’s official launch in August of that year. According to Mashaba, Moodey is important to the work of supporting provincial structures in achieving its national objective of wall-to-wall branches across the country by the end of the year.

Recognising and praising Baloyi for his outstanding work, Mashaba said: “It is no secret that Baloyi is the likely ActionSA Gauteng premier candidate and the senate has seen the strategic importance of his leadership over the province ahead of this all-important provincial election in 2024.”

Baloyi joined ActionSA in January following his shock departure from the DA. Mashaba also acknowledged Ngobeni’s strong leadership qualities. Ngobeni will now serves as the MMC for transport in the City of Johannesburg and ActionSA’s caucus leader in the municipality.

“At a time when ActionSA was merely a dream, Ngobeni built structures across the nine provinces that continue to bear the mark of his dedication and leadership. Ngobeni remains a vital figure in the leadership of ActionSA and a member of our senate.

“We have no doubt that both Moodey and Baloyi will deliver on their mandates in the same manner that they have to date.”

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author