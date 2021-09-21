REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Bathabile Dlamini due to appear in court

By Nompilo Zulu
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 07: Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini appears before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on March 07, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Rapport / Conrad Bornman)

Johannesburg – Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court on charges of mendacity.

The director of public prosecutions in Gauteng, advocate du Plessis found Dlamini guilty of presenting untruthful evidence.

Du Plessis ruled to prosecute Dlamini on these charges related to the testimony she gave pertinent to her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.

The ruling to prosecute Dlamini was further accepted by the Black Sash Trust and the center for Applied Legal Studies (Cals)

This comes after an inquiry overseen by Judge Bernand Ngoepe in 2018.

The Black Sash Trust and (Cals) presented evidence that the minister had failed to perform her duties.

Dlamini’s duty was to ensure that the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) was well-appointed to take overpaying grants when an untenable contract with Cash Paymaster Services ended.

Black Sash Trust and (Cals) affirmed that this is to send a message that everyone is equal before the law and should be held accountable.

