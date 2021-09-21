Bathabile Dlamini due to appear in court

Johannesburg – Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court on charges of mendacity.

The director of public prosecutions in Gauteng, advocate du Plessis found Dlamini guilty of presenting untruthful evidence.

Du Plessis ruled to prosecute Dlamini on these charges related to the testimony she gave pertinent to her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.

The ruling to prosecute Dlamini was further accepted by the Black Sash Trust and the center for Applied Legal Studies (Cals)

This comes after an inquiry overseen by Judge Bernand Ngoepe in 2018.

The Black Sash Trust and (Cals) presented evidence that the minister had failed to perform her duties.

Dlamini’s duty was to ensure that the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) was well-appointed to take overpaying grants when an untenable contract with Cash Paymaster Services ended.

Black Sash Trust and (Cals) affirmed that this is to send a message that everyone is equal before the law and should be held accountable.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu